SwedishAmerican installs new 24/7 prescription drug kiosk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican Hospital has a new way for patients to get a hold of prescription drugs – through a 24/7 automated kiosk.

Hospital pharmacists will fill the self-service ScriptCenter twice a day, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Patients will receive a text or email when their prescriptions are ready to be picked up.

Leslie Campbell, a spokesperson for Asteres, the company who makes the technology, says the kiosk will provide convenience for patients and staff.

“It can allow for patients, who otherwise might otherwise have used the pharmacy, to be able to have that accessibility within a the hospital. So, it’s extremely beneficial for patients and associates working within the hospital,” she said.

The pharmacy kiosk is located on the third floor of the main hospital, at 1401 E State Street.

To sign up to use the ScriptCenter, text PROMO to 779-210-6907 and complete the sign-up process by opting-in.

For more information, call the Outpatient Pharmacy at 779-696-1130.

