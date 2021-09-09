SwedishAmerican merges with UW Health, changes name

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican Hospital announced Thursday it is becoming UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.

The hospital group became affiliated with UW Health in December 2014, and announced it would join the Madison-based healthcare organization in April 2021.

All locations will assume the UW Health brand name.

“Since becoming a division of UW Health in 2015, we’ve built services here that have never been offered in our area before,” said Jeff Kaney, Board Chairman for SwedishAmerican. “We’re very excited about the things that are on the horizon for us, and it’s time to announce loud and proud everything we can offer our community.”

UW Health says the transition will happen in phases, with updated signage and rebranding taking place over the next year.