SwedishAmerican nurses recognized in honor of National Nurses’ Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican Hospital celebrated National Nurses’ Day on Tuesday by honoring its top nurses with an award celebration.

The award ceremony happens every year, but hospital leaders say, with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s recognition was needed more than ever.

Program Manager Amy Dull said working through the virus outbreak is testing the nurses’ daily limits.

“Each day, it’s something different. It’s a very big learning curve, of how to take care of these patients. But, we’re doing well and we all hope that this is over soon,” she said.

Dull said the nurses she works alongside makes it easier to get through tough shifts.

