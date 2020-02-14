SwedishAmerican patients get a chance to ‘Cuddle with Canines’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some patients staying at SwedishAmerican hospital received a Valentine’s Day visit from the Caring Canines.

The therapy dogs dressed up for the occasion, as some of the patients and staff came out to greet the pups and give them some love.

Program coordinator Claudia Aschbrenner said just petting the dogs can lower a patient’s blood pressure and help alleviate pain.

But most of all, she says, the dogs help lighten the mood.

“You just see their whole body relax,” Aschbrenner said. “They can take a moment to maybe forget why they’re here in the hospital, a moment of normalcy in their life.”

Three dogs came out for the Valentine’s Day visit.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

