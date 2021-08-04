SwedishAmerican requires all staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After health partner UW Health announced mandatory vaccinations for all its employees Wednesday morning, SwedishAmerican says it is following suit.

“The safety of our patients and associates is our top priority at SwedishAmerican,” Dr. Polizzotto said. “COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective in preventing transmission, and for those who do contract COVID-19, the vaccines reduce the possibility of serious illness, hospitalizations or even death. As we confront the rapid spread of COVID-19 driven by the Delta variant, we want to do everything possible to protect our staff, our patients and our community.”

Details and deadlines for the new policy will be announced at a later date. Staff who have a medical condition that prevents them from being vaccinated can file for an exemption that requires written documentation and a signature from a physician, and exemptions for religious convictions may also be filed.

On June 21st, OSF Healthcare announced it would require its employees to be vaccinated by the end of September.