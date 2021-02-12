SwedishAmerican staff brave frigid temps to ‘hug’ their hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of SwedishAmerican workers braved frigid temperatures Friday to “hug” their hospital.

Today marked the 326th day the hospital has cared for COVID-19 patients. In the past year, 1,300 people were admitted and another 4,000 were treated in the E.R.

To remember those patients, and the people who cared for them, staff lined up outside the hospital for a social distanced hug.

Chief of Surgery James Cole said healthcare workers say receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has been a game changer for them, but also their families.

“From that very first shot in the arm, there was this sigh of relief. That was the initiation of hope. That is what started hope. Most people the vast majority of people who work here, have been immunized twice,” Cole said.

“We feel a lot more comfortable, that it’s less likely that we’re going to bring the virus home, that we’re going to get sick that we’re going to be that casualty that our family members are going to have to grieve over. So yeah, we’re grateful for the vaccine,” he added.

For workers who were unable to go outside the building this morning, Cole said many formed “hug” circles inside their departments.