SwedishAmerican to begin vaccinating patients next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican says it is expecting to being administering its first COVID-19 vaccinations to qualifying patients next week.

Mercyhealth and OSF Saint Anthony have also announced plans to begin inoculating eligible patients, and all three health care providers have said they will contact patients directly to set up an appointment.

“Patients are advised not to call SwedishAmerican inquiring about the vaccine, as it is only available to a very limited amount of eligible people at this time,” the hospital said in a press release.