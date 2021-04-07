SwedishAmerican welcomes first newborn in new Women and Children’s Hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican welcomed the first newborn baby into their new Women and Children’s Hospital this week.

Lincoln Andrew Nordmoe was delivered Tuesday afternoon via c-section at the new facility. He weighed in at 9 lbs, 14 oz. and measured 21 inches long.

Lincoln is the fourth child for Roscoe couple Kari and Andrew Nordmoe.

“This was definitely a surprise for us,” Kari said. “I had heard so much about this new building, so it was very exciting when I found out we were delivering here.”

“To hear that this is something that will go down in the books for the hospital, that’s pretty cool,” Andrew added.

The family was given a large basket of gifts as well as a free year’s supply of diapers.