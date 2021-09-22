SwedishAmerican’s pediatric services to change name to UW Health Kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All pediatric services at UW Health will now go by UW Health Kids, as the former SwedishAmerican Healthcare joins with the Madison, Wisconsin-based hospital.

Earlier this month, SwedishAmerican was officially renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Administrators say they hope to remove confusion for those looking for care.

“When we have a strong brand identity, we’re able to more clearly and effectively communicate with our patients and our referring physicians and when we’re all using the same name, we’re able to extend and expand our reach more effectively and efficiently,” said Nikki Safford of American Family Children’s Hospital.

UW Health operates more than 70 care locations in the region.