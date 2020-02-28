SwedishAmerican’s therapy dog program makes donation to Rockford Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — SwedishAmerican’s Caring Canines therapy dog program donated $3,900 to the Rockford Police on Thursday.

Swedes raised the money by selling calendars featuring the dogs last month.

The Rockford Police Department hopes the money will help purchase a seventh police dog.

Rockford officers say K9 units exist due to community support and fundraising.

“It’s great. All the hard work we put in to give back to the community the best we can and the community support back to us is amazing. We really appreciate it and makes us want to keep working hard to help keep them safe on the street,” said K9 handler Josh Carpenter.

This is the second year the Caring Canines program has donated its calendar proceeds to a local organization.

