Swimming pools open in Beloit, Loves Park

(WTVO) — Beloit residents who want to take a dip at their nearest pool now can. Krueger Pool is now open for the season.

There are some COVID restrictions, however. Reservations are needed. Two-hour time slots are available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

City officials say if they can hire more lifeguards, more days will be added.

Loves Park residents can now take a refreshing dip too. Sand Park Pool is open for the season.

The summer staple was closed for three years. But after securing state funds, the Rockford Park District was able to give the pool some much-needed upgrades and repairs.

Those included new motors for the penguin pond and new umbrellas for those who need to esca

“It was exciting to not only be able to open today but to be able to be open with some of the restrictions lifted. You know, we thought we were only going to be at capacity for 100 people but luckily we’ll be able to offer this facility to so many more,” said Derricka Davis, the community recreation manager.

Sand Park is open every day from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. No reservations are required.



