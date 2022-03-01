(WTVO) — Famously neutral Switzerland has sided with Europe against Moscow following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The Swiss government announced Monday it would adopt European Union sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, according to CNN.

In a statement, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said, “We are in an extraordinary situation.”

Switzerland also said it would close its airspace to Russian flights, and ban entry to individuals close to the Russian president. “Russia’s unprecedented military attack on a sovereign European country was the deciding factor in the Federal Council’s decision to change its previous stance on sanctions,” it said.

In return, Russia said Tuesday it had closed its airspace to Switzerland.

Switzerland said its neutrality would remain intact and would not send military aid to Ukraine, but “of course, we stand on the side of Western values,” Cassis said.

Switzerland is not part of the European Union nor NATO.