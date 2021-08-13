Sycamore attorney found guilty of bankruptcy fraud

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kevin Johnson, 55, a Sycamore attorney, was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud on Friday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Johnson was found guilty of four counts of bankruptcy fraud, one count of making a false entry in a document in a bankruptcy proceeding, withholding records from the trustee, and concealing property belonging to a bankruptcy estate.

Johnson faces up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 per offense. His sentencing is set for November 22nd.