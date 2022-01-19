Sycamore attorney sentenced to 2 years on bankruptcy fraud charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sycamore attorney Kevin Johnson (aka “K.O. Johnson”), 55, was sentenced Wednesday to spend 2 years in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud.

Johnson was found guilty in August on four counts of bankruptcy fraud, one count of making a false entry in a document in a bankruptcy proceeding, one count of withholding records from the Bankruptcy Trustee, and one count of concealment of property consisting of account receivables belonging to the bankruptcy estate.

Johnson’s sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release.