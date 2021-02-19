Sycamore gymnastics coach sentenced to 32 years for sexually assaulting students

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Joseph Hannon, 25, was sentenced to 32 years in prison Friday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Hannon, a coach at a Sycamore gymnastics school, was found guilty of sexually assaulting six children, each under the age of 13, between April 1st and September 1st, 2016.

The DeKalb County State’s Attorney said the victims were Hannon’s students.

In addition to his sentence, Hannon must register as a sex offender for life.

“This defendant violated the trust of so many people, children and parents. They counted on him to do the right things, yet when he thought no one was looking he did the unthinkable and violated that trust. He deserves every minute he serves in prison,” said State’s Attorney Rick Amato.