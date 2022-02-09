DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore School District van crashed into a snowbank on Wednesday after a juvenile took the vehicle while the driver was out assisting another student.

It happened 8 a.m. in the area of Hartman Road and Oak Lane, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle reportedly had another juvenile as a passenger when taken.

The vehicle was driving southbound on Oak Lane when it drove into a field and continued driving until it struck a snowbank along Hartman Road, where it became stuck. There was minor damage to the vehicle and neither juvenile sustained injuries.

The parents of the juveniles were contacted and released at the scene.