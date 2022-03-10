BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeWitt Shufelt, 61, has been charged with Reckless Homicide for allegedly causing a crash that killed a Belvidere man in April 2021.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Shufelt passed a vehicle southbound on Genoa Road on April 14th, 2021, and then abruptly hit the brakes, causing him to lose control and cross the center line, hitting a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Hall, 63.

Hall was killed in the crash.

Shufelt was arrested on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, after what police said was an “exhaustive investigation.”

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.