SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A man allegedly driving under the influence crashed into a building in Sycamore on Saturday, causing significant damage and a gas leak, according to Sycamore Police.

The crash reportedly occurred 600 block of South Peace Road around 1:00 a.m. Police responded to the scene and found a truck “partially inside” a residential building.

An investigation concluded the driver, identified as Zachary Thomason, 33, of Sycamore, drove off of Peace Road before striking the building.

The crash caused a rupture of a gas line, according to police, no injuries were reported.

Thomason was charged with driving under the influence and improper lane usage.