SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say no children were hurt after a Sycamore school bus failed to yield and crashed into a Caterpillar asphalt paver on Thursday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Thomas Drive at N. Main Street where the crash occurred around 3:06 p.m.

Authorities said the asphalt paver was part of a roadcrew doing work at the intersection.

Neither the 71-year-old driver of the bus or the 5 juveniles aboard were injured, police said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way to a highway construction vehicle.