ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is once again home to America’s Team Championship, the largest table tennis tournament of its kind in the country.

48 teams with players from 25 different countries are competing at U-W Health Sports Factory. The championship is rated a 4 Star Tournament by USA Table Tennis, out of a possible 5; with $5,750 in cash and prizes.

Divisional play started Sunday, with the finals scheduled for Monday.

“I love the diversity of this sport, look around,” said tournament founder Edward Hogshead. “Look at all the kids, there’s girl playing guys there’s guys playing guys there’s kids playing their parents there’s families playing other families. The diversity is really cool.”

Over 650 visitors are expected in Rockford for the weekend tournament, with an economic impact of around $350,000.