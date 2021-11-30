Taco Betty’s becomes 212 Grindhouse burger joint, opens today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The former Taco Betty’s, at 212 E. State Street, will reopen today, Novmeber 30th, as 212 Grindhouse.

The restaurant’s new menu features hamburgers instead of tacos, with titles such as “Stank Master,” “I Don’t Eat Red Meat,” and the “Diary of a Shrimpy Kid.”

Taco Betty’s closed November 3rd, but announced on Facebook that “We will be back soon with all the same faces with a whole new vision.”

A “grindhouse” typically used to refer to a certain form of 42nd Street NYC movie theaters which played films back-to-back-to-back with little or no intermission, but we assume the new restaurant means to use it in reference to ground beef.

212 Grindhouse will be open Tuesday – Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.