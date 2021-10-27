Taco Betty’s in downtown Rockford announces ‘last day of service’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Taco Betty’s restaurant, at 212 E. State Street, announced their “last day of service” will be Saturday, October 30th.

In a post to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the staff said “It has been a pleasure serving and getting to know our community! We would like to thank all of you for the endless support and love you have shown us!”

The post then went on to say “We have been working hard on a new vision that we are very excited to share with you all. The Taco Betty’s team looks forward to serving you again very soon.”

Taco Betty’s opened in April 2017 and sold “modern tacos, beers and large format cocktails” and was known for it’s rooftop bar. It closed in 2020 due to Illinois’ COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and reopened in March 2021.