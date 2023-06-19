ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway is on its final lap.

This summer’s 76th season will be its last, but residents can take home a piece of its history.

There is a lot of stuff up for grabs, with over 1,000 lots of assets from the Rockford Speedway and the Forest Hills Lodge. A lot of these items are part of history.

A public preview took place Monday before the online auction starts Tuesday morning.

“There’s a lot of history items here that we want to introduce to the sale, and then obviously the banquet and the operating assets of the banquet facility,” said David Deery, general manager of the Rockford Speedway and Forest Hills Lodge.

There is a mix of everything from banquet equipment and furniture to signage and souvenirs from the Speedway. The legacy of the racetrack can be remembered by trophies, plaques and other racing trinkets straight from the office of its late owner, Jody Deery.

Pieces of American history are up for auction as well.

“My father was a huge history buff, let’s say, and in our attics, we’ve had all those newspapers bundled up and news from the wars and the presidents being killed,” Deery said. “He just had a collection of that stuff, and unfortunately we were running out of space to save everything, and we’d rather get it in other people’s hands.”

The clear span steel building itself will be sold in a separate auction. It is 15,000 square feet, featuring a two-story addition and an additional outbuilding.

“Hopefully somebody can repurpose the building and relocate it somewhere else for a different use, or if it does not sell, it’ll be demolished and torn down,” Deery said.

The stateline community came to the preview Monday afternoon to take a look at the items they can bid on.

“Strong display of people today from the tables and chairs to the Speedway memorabilia. It’s a whole mix of different people,” Deery said. “So, good showing what should be a big sale.”

Bidding on these items begins closing at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It is completely online.