BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Belvidere came to life on Sunday for the “Buchanan Street Stroll.”

The corner of Buchanan and Whitney Streets were blocked off for the street party. There was music, food and kids activities, and many of the area shops were open as well.

Organizers said that it was a good way to get people to come and see what Downtown Belvidere has to offer, so they come back to the stores and restaurants this summer.

“A lot of them run drink specials and food specials. We have some new stores on Buchanan Street, there’s the unique boutique behind me here,” said Amy Nord, executive director of the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce. “There’s a lot of great things going on on this street, and it’s nice to see people down here enjoying them.”

There are two more “Buchanan Street Strolls” scheduled for the summer, one in July and one in September.