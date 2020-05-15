Tammy Duckworth to interview soon to be Joe Biden VP Pick, says Durbin

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WTVO) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is in the running to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, according to her colleague, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

“I support Tammy Duckworth. She’s spectacular, a great colleague and I hope that she fares well in this interview, which I think is going to take place soon,” Durbin said Friday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Let me tell you. If you’ve got Tammy Duckworth by your side, it’s a winning combination whoever you are. She is such an amazing person,” Durbin continued. “What a story. What a life story, what a story of courage and her comeback from this massive injury she suffered in service to our country is an inspiration.”

Earlier this week, Duckworth had appeared on ABC’s The View and said it was “breathtaking” to be considered as a possible VP, but said she would “leave the Biden camp to process.”

Duckworth is a Thai American veteran of the Iraq War who lost both of her legs after the Black Hawk helicopter she was piloting was shot down by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Other names that have been mentioned as potential picks include U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. Also often mentioned are former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Biden has said he is committed to choosing a woman as as his running mate.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

