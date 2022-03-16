WASHINGTON (WTVO) — U.S. Senator from Illinois Tammy Duckworth released a statement after attending Zelenskyy’s virtual address to Congress on Wednesday.

It said: “Our country and the world remain in awe of the bravery of the Ukrainian people who are so effectively defending their homeland and their freedom and, with the fearless leadership of President Zelenskyy, are continuing to repel Putin’s forces against overwhelming odds.”

Ducksworth added: “I was proud that last week Congress joined in a bipartisan manner to send nearly $14 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to the country, and I’m glad President Biden signed that into law.”