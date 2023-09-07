CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — “Taste of Chicago” kicks off on Friday, and those heading into the city may want to stop by one booth.

“Eli’s Cheesecake” created a 1,000-pound cheesecake.

The massive sweet treat is to celebrate two birthdays: Both “Eli’s” and the “Taste of Chicago” turn 43 this year.

“Eli’s” will be serving up free slices of the monstrous cheesecake at their booth around 12 p.m. Saturday.

“Taste of Chicago” runs through Sunday in Grant Park and will feature over 50 food vendors. Admission is free.