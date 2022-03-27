COLUMBIA (WTVO) — Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, according to a Columbian official.

Hawkins, 50, was scheduled to perform in Columbia’s capitol of Bogotá Friday night, but was found dead in his hotel room, according to CBS News. Officials said on Saturday that the city’s emergency regulatory center received a report of a patient with chest pain the night before.

Respective resuscitation maneuvers were performed on Hawkins, but he was declared dead after they were unsuccessful.

A urine toxicological test was performed, according to Bogotá’s attorney general. Marijuana, opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and others were reportedly found in Hawkin’s system. The National Institute of Forensic Medicine is investigating, and a cause of death has yet to be announced.

“The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work,” the Bogotá District Health Secretariat said in a statement. “In addition, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers.”

The Foo Fighters released a statement on their Twitter account, where they said that Hawkin’s death was a “tragic and untimely loss.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”