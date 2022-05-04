WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden welcomed Team USA to the White House Wednesday morning.

First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also there. They hosted Olympians and Paralympians from the Tokyo and Beijing Games. Around 600 athletes were on the south lawn. Together, they combined for more than 250 medals.

The president pointed to American Olympians as a representation of the country’s mentality during difficult times.

“We look at you and see that despite the emotional, mental, and financial and physical toll, you’ve never given up. You just don’t quit,” Biden said. “As I said to our foreign leaders, my counterparts, there’s no quit in America. There’s just no quit and your the quintessential example of that. There’s no quit in America. None.”

The president hosted a virtual celebration last year for Team USA from the 2020 Tokyo Games.