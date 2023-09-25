FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested a 17-year-old teen after carjacking a man and his son in Freeport on Sunday.

According to Freeport Police, around 5 p.m., two masked suspects approached a man who was sitting in his 2021 Dodge Durango with his child in the 800 block of W. Cottonwood Street.

The armed assailants demanded the man get out of the car and give them the keys. The victim told police he was able to remove his son from the car before one of the two suspects got in the car and drove away.

An Illinois State Police trooper spotted the vehicle outside of Freeport and began a pursuit, which led to Rockford, where the suspect crashed and was apprehended in a foot chase in the area of Horace Avenue and Green Street.

Police said a gun was found inside a satchel that was in the vehicle.

The teen offender was taken to a Rockford-area hospital for treatment and then released into the custody of the Freeport Police Department. Charged with two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, the teen was then transported to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

The second suspect is still at large.

Police described the suspect as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s wearing black pants and a black shirt. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.