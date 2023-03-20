ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 16-year-old teen is in custody after an armed robbery at Walmart.

According to Rockford Police, the incident occurred at the Walmart on Walton Street around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 19th.

The store’s Asset Protection Officer said they saw the teen take a screen protector past the cash registers. The officer said they followed the suspect to the parking lot, at which point the teen reportedly brandished a handgun.

The suspect fled, but Rockford Police officers were able to locate him nearby and arrest him, authorities said.

A loaded gun was recovered. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Juvenile, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Retail Theft, and Armed Robbery.