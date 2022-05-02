JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old male in Janesville was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly hitting a woman before attempting to run her over with his car.

It happened in the 1400 block of Starling Lane around 3:30 a.m., according to WMSN. Officers found a woman with injuries to her face, as well as empty shell casings and a vehicle with bullet holes, when they arrived.

Police said that the teen was punching the woman near the road when two neighbors intervened and attempting to stop the violence. The suspect reportedly got into his vehicle before attempting to run the woman over, as well as the neighbors. One of the neighbors shot their handgun at the vehicle in self-defense, according to police.

The 19-year-old was arrested, but his name is not being released at this time. He is facing three counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, one count of Battery and one count of Disorderly Conduct.

He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.