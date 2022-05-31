ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 19-year-old Jason Wilson on Saturday, after he was allegedly caught in a stolen car.

According to police, the stolen car was spotted, unoccupied, by officers in an alley in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street at 6:30 p.m.

Officers watched as Wilson later got into the car and drove off.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, Wilson reportedly sped off. Officers were able to disable the vehicle, which came to a stop at the intersection of Delaware and Cambridge Streets.

Wilson and a 16-year-old passenger were taken into custody, police said, and two loaded BB guns were recovered in the vehicle.

Wilson is charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.