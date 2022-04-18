ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 14-year-old suspect has been arrested after carjacking a 61-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Schnucks grocery store on Charles Street.

Police say that around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, the woman agreed to give a ride to the teen in the parking lot, at 2642 Charles Street. As the victim was driving toward the exit, the teen produced a handgun and demanded the vehicle.

The woman got out and the suspect drove away.

An Illinois State Trooper spotted the vehicle with four occupants inside around 11:55 p.m, but when they attempted to stop the car, it fled.

It was later reacquired by police in the 1200 block of 8th Street. Police said the four occupants got out and ran inside an apartment building.

Police then surrounded the area and made demands for the suspects to surrender. Ultimately, six people came out of the building.

The suspect in the carjacking was arrested and taken to juvenile detention.

He was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Resisting a Police Officer.