Teen charged with murder of man at Belvidere park

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Vincent Piatek, 18, has been charged with murdering Dallas Simpson, 28, at General Mills Park on Sunday.

Police said a shooting was reported at the park at 9:39 p.m. Officer found Simpson unconscious upon arrival, and tried to resuscitate him. He was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital, where he died.

Piatek was developed as a suspect, police said, and he was arrested in Mount Prospect.

Photo: Belvidere Police Department

Detectives also searched a residence and a vehicle in the 700 block of Halbert Lane, Inverness, where evidence was gathered.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

Police initially said they were looking for two suspects who fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

Chief Shane Woody said the murder was Belvidere’s first homicide since 2015.