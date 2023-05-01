ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responding to a large fight Sunday night found a 19-year-old girl had been shot in the leg.

According to police, the call came in around 11:15 p.m. that there had been a shooting in the 400 block of S. Day Avenue.

Police described the girl’s injuries as non-life threatening, and she was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

Witnesses said a “large group” had gathered in the front yard of the house, and shots were fired toward the house.

Police did not say if the victim was inside the house or outside in the lawn when she was injured.

No information was provided as to motive or suspects, and no arrests have been announced.