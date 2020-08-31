Teen killed by alleged Rockford drunk driver last week identified by coroner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 18-year-old Dimon Williams as the woman killed in fatal crash last week that led to drunk driving charges against the other driver.
Around 2:30 a.m. early Wednesday, August 26th, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash near the intersection of N. Central Avenue and W. Riverside Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that crashed into a traffic pole and an adult male lying in the roadway. Officers also saw a second vehicle that was located in the backyard of a home near the intersection.
The second vehicle had one driver, Wiliams. After being rushed to a local hospital, she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the first vehicle was later identified as Keith Wood, 30, of Rockford. He was also transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges for Wood:
- Rockford Aggravated DUI Involving Death (2 counts)
- Reckless Homicide
Wood is currently still in the hospital and will be transported to the County Jail upon his
discharge.
