LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old woman from Carroll County was killed Friday in a crash that injured a 12-year-old passenger and a 1-year-old baby.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, a car was headed north on Crossroads Road north of Coomber Road around 1:05 p.m. when it went off the gravel roadway, hit a ditch, and rolled over, coming to rest in a field.

The two passengers were taken to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for what authorities said were non-life threatening injuries, but the 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, officials said, and the victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.