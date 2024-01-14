HINCKLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A teenager was injured Saturday morning after a car reportedly skidded off an icy road and overturned in a ditch.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occured near the intersection of Hinckley Road and McGirr Road around 9:24 a.m.

Officials say a 2000 Lexus GS driven by an unidentified juvenile was traveling southbound on Howison Road when icy conditions cause the juvenile to lose control.

The vehicle then overturned in a ditch near the incident. A passenger of the vehicle was reportedly injured.

The driver did not sustain injuries, according to police.