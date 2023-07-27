ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jade Carter, 19, has been sentenced to serve 8 years in prison for shooting at an undercover Rockford Police officer in 2021.

The shooting occurred in the area of North Court and Whitman streets. It was there that the officer spotted a stolen 2013 Dodge Charger and started following it.

As the pursuit progressed, occupants of the Charger began firing shots at the officer, striking his vehicle several times.

In total, police said at least 19 rounds were fired.

The officer lost control of the car at the dead end of Grant Avenue, but the Charger drove off.

Three men, including Carter, later fled the vehicle on foot and were arrested. The officer was not struck by gunfire.

On Friday, Carter pleaded guilty to a lessened charge, of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, downgraded from Attempted Murder of a Police Officer.

Carter’s codefendants, Maurice Citchen, 20, and Christopher “Fatman” Stucke, 23, also pleaded guilty to the lesser Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm charge.