FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old teen accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to flee from police on Monday, police said.

According to Freeport Police, officers were investigating a report of a group of armed people standing on the porch of a house in the 100 block of South Cherry Avenue around 4:13 p.m.

When officers arrived at the house, all those gathered there ran, police said.

The teen was injured while fleeing, officials said. The wound was determined to be non-life-threatening, and he was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The teen was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm.

Police said other subjects were identified during the investigation and two guns were seized. Authorities say additional charges are being considered.