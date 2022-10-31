ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday.

According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was taken away for treatment.

Witnesses to the crime said a man in a ski mask walked into the store and shot one bullet at the victim.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Authorities did not say whether the shooting was targeted or gang-related, but no suspect is currently in custody for the crime.