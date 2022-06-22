ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in the back Tuesday night, and a stolen car was found riddled with bullet holes.
According to Rockford Police, at 11:25 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of Willow Grove Street where they found the victim.
During the investigation, police said the car, which had been reported stolen in Rockford, was found in the yards between two houses on Conrad Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.