ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in the back Tuesday night, and a stolen car was found riddled with bullet holes.

According to Rockford Police, at 11:25 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of Willow Grove Street where they found the victim.

During the investigation, police said the car, which had been reported stolen in Rockford, was found in the yards between two houses on Conrad Avenue.