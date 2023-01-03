ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m.

The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One of the bullets struck him in the ankle.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

No further details about the crime, motive, or possible suspects were made available.