ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside his home on New Year’s Day in Rockford.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue, around 2:30 p.m.
The boy had been walking toward the parking lot when he heard gunshots and ran, police said. One of the bullets struck him in the ankle.
He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.
No further details about the crime, motive, or possible suspects were made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.