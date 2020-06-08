Teen shot Monday morning in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old has been shot in the 2400 block of Benderwirt, according to Rockford Police. Residents are asked to avoid the area.
DEVELOPING…
