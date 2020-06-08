Teen shot Monday morning in Rockford

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old has been shot in the 2400 block of Benderwirt, according to Rockford Police. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories