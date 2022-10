MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A teenager was brought to the hospital Monday night, fighting for his life, after being hit by a car.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Elm Avenue in Machesney Park. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said that the teen was riding his skateboarder when he was hit. Video taken from the scene showed a green Ford with a smashed in windshield.

The teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There was no word on the driver of the car at the time of this writing.