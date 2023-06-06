ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has announced charges against Laterrence Quezlynn Gatlin, 18, and four minors for a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockford Towne Fair at the Rockford Speedway on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, around 6:40 p.m., Loves Park Police officers patrolling the Speedway’s parking lot, at 9572 Forest Hills Road, heard gunshots and spotted a suspect with a gun.

One victim, a teenager, was injured in the shooting.

After telling the suspect to “drop the gun,” authorities said the suspect fled across West Lane Road to the Menards parking lot and got into a red Chrysler 300, which took off south on Forest Hills Road.

The chase involved squad cars from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Loves Park Police Department and traveled through Loves Park and Rockford at speeds of 100 mph.

The vehicle crashed into another car at Halsted Road and N. Central Avenue, injuring 2 people.

It then continued south on N. Central where a patrol officer destroyed its tires with stop sticks. The driver lost control, sending the car careening into the tree line west of the road where it hit a tree, rolled over, and tipped into the air.

A juvenile suspect was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the roadway. Police said he was in possession of a Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine and a “switch” device — making it semi-automatic. Authorities said this juvenile was the shooter.

Four other occupants of the car jumped out of the car and ran, but all were apprehended by police officers.

Gatlin was identified as the driver. Police said they found a 9mm handgun, and several ammunition magazines, including a drum-style magazine.

Police said the Chrysler was reported stolen out of Chicago. Gatlin does not possess a drivers license, insurance, or a FOID card, authorities said.

He was charged with Unlawful Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Illinois Vehicle Registration, Aggravated Unlawful Use Weapon/Vehicle/Firearm Loaded/ No FOID, Mob Action/2 or More Persons, Obstructing a Peace Officer-Injury, Four Counts of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Fleeing, Speeding 35+ MPH Over Limit, Resisting a Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, Failure to Reduce Speed, Unlicensed, Disregard Stop Sign, Not Driving on Right Side of Road, Improper Lane Usage, Improper Turn Signal, Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Disobey Traffic Control Signal.

The accused shooter was charged with Aggravated Battery – discharge of a machine gun, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, Mob Action, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass to Vehicle, and Resisting a Peace Officer.

The other three teens were charged with lesser charges.

The Rockford Towne Fair, scheduled to run from Friday through Sunday, was canceled and dismantled after the shooting.

Authorities told Eyewitness News the shooting was targeted and the teen victim was expected to survive.

The condition of the two occupants of the crashed car are not known, but officials said they required medical treatment.