Teen suspects wanted for violent Janesville home invasion

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are working to apprehend two teen suspects in a violent home invasion.

According to police, Skylar Ploof, 18, and Keegan McAdory, 17, broke into a home in the 1000 block of Bouchard Avenue around 5:04 p.m. on Monday, December 21st.

Police say the pair threatened the residents with a handgun and a baseball bat, and robbed them of several personal belongings before damaging a television and a Christmas tree on their way out.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Ploof or McAdory is asked to contact police at 608-757-2244.

