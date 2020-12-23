Teen suspects wanted for violent Janesville home invasion

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are working to apprehend two teen suspects in a violent home invasion.
According to police, Skylar Ploof, 18, and Keegan McAdory, 17, broke into a home in the 1000 block of Bouchard Avenue around 5:04 p.m. on Monday, December 21st.
Police say the pair threatened the residents with a handgun and a baseball bat, and robbed them of several personal belongings before damaging a television and a Christmas tree on their way out.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Ploof or McAdory is asked to contact police at 608-757-2244.
MORE HEADLINES:
- EMT says he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on plane passenger who later died
- Parents pardoned in 2009 ‘Balloon Boy’ hoax
- Martell urges families to hold virtual Christmas, says social mitigations having impact on COVID-19 infections
- Coroner releases names of two separate weekend murder victims
- Global virus rules for Christmas: How the rest of the world compares to the US
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!