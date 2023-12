ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a second Rockford shooting on Friday.

According to Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 24th Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Earlier in the day, a 20-year-old was reportedly shot in the stomach at Fairgrounds Park.