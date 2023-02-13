ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a teen suspect tried to take an officer’s weapon during an arrest on Saturday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Riverside Blvd for a report of several people inside with guns. This was at 6:10 p.m., police said.

Right before officers arrived on the scene, the suspects fled in a car which police tried to stop. The suspects then bailed out and ran, police said.

Officers were able to chase down and apprehend three of the occupants, one of whom allegedly tried to take an officer’s weapon.

A 15-year-old girl, unidentified because of her age, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, No Valid FOID, Aggravated Assault, and Disorderly Conduct.

Coreyon Sykes, 18, was charged with Attempting to Disarm a Police Officer, Resisting Arrests, and Outstanding Warrants.

Coreyon Sykes. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Kevon Tillman Jackson, 19, was charged with resisting arrest.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Jackson was charged last year in connection with a shooting on Acorn Street.